Justin Bieber Says He Was Just Joking About Tom Cruise Fight Challenge: He’d ‘Whoop My A**’

Justin Bieber said he was just playing around when he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon via Twitter Sunday.

He also said he’s pretty sure he’d get his booty kicked.

The 25-year-old pop singer made it clear when TMZ caught up with him Wednesday that he had zero desire to really get in a ring with the "Top Gun" star and that his tweet challenging him was nothing more than "a random tweet" — which is apparently something he does "sometimes."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 3, 2019 at 3:10pm PDT

"I'm pretty sure [Cruise] would … I think he'd probably whoop my ass in a fight," he added. "I'd have to get in shape."

At one point, Bieber said he had just finished watching an interview with the "Mission Impossible" star and he was on his mind before he made the fight challenge.

It all comes after the “Baby” hitmaker made headlines earlier this week after he tweeted a challenge to Cruise to an MMA fight and asked Dana White to help make it happen.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont [sic] take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite,” Bieber wrote on Twitter to his millions of followers.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

So it sounds like — at least for now — we won’t be seeing those two battle in the ring. I for one have to say I am truly disappointed. I would have definitely paid money to see this happen. Here’s to hoping!