Kate Middleton Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Ivory Dress At Gala

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton absolutely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out in a stunning off-the-shoulder ivory dress for a gala held in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as gorgeous as ever in the form-fitting, long-sleeve, striped number that went down past her knees as she attended the Addiction Awareness Week Gala Dinner in Britain. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair and sparkling, silver high heels.

Luckily for Kate, she was welcomed to the event by Kenneth Olisa, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, who kept her great outfit free of the imperfect weather conditions as he held up a large umbrella for the Duchess. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

Middleton always looks incredible no matter what the occasion as has been documented numerous times.

Most notably, she absolutely shined last week when she showed up in a gorgeous white lace gown for the State Banquet held at Buckingham Palace in honor of President Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s visit to the United Kingdom.

