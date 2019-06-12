Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He Has ‘Lots Of Looks’ Without Needing Conor McGregor Rematch

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t sound like he has any interest in fighting Conor McGregor again.

Khabib whipped McGregor at UFC 229, and then all hell broke loose. Now, he'll fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 on September 7. If Khabib has it his way, it sounds like he'll never fight the Irish-born star ever again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Jun 12, 2019 at 10:13am PDT

Khabib said the following in a video posted by TMZ Wednesday:

Last 3 years he has only 1 victory in amateur boxing, you know? How he deserve a rematch? He tap. He beg me, ‘please don’t kill me.’ And now he talk about rematch. Tony Ferguson the line. People who have win streak on the line. Not the guy who don’t win nothing last 3 years, you know? I have a lot of looks without him.

You can watch his full comments below.

Khabib can talk all he wants, but I'm not buying it. McGregor might have gotten destroyed at UFC 229, but he's still the biggest name in the sport.

These two will absolutely fight again if the money is right. That’s how the world of combat sports works. Get paid enough money and there’s a fight to be had. It’s very simple.

Given how insane the first one was, I’d be shocked if Dana White didn’t get another one done.

Conor McGregor v Khabib The ending What the heck!! #UFC229 pic.twitter.com/DyJswVbcXd — Bin Veto (@binveto) October 7, 2018

I’m rarely wrong about these things. Go back and read what I’ve written before on such matters. I have an eye for these things, and I’m telling you right now there’s better chance than not these two will fight again.

Whenever there’s money to be made, assume the necessary moves will be made.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on Jun 11, 2019 at 11:33am PDT

Sound off in the comments with who you’ll be pulling for if a rematch ever happens.

