Kliff Kingsbury Says He Likes Kyler Murray’s Attitude, Says He’s Taking Some ‘Chances’

Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury sounds impressed with Kyler Murray.

Murray was taken first overall in the 2019 draft, and he’s expected to play immediately for the Cardinals. It sounds like his head coach has liked what he’s seen so far.

Kingsbury said the following about his young quarterback, according to Sporting News on Wednesday:

I like his attitude because he’s going to take chances, and this is the time to do it. See what you can get away with. If you want to go at Pat (Peterson) a couple of times, it’s usually all it takes to learn. But no, he’s aggressive by nature the way he thinks and attacks when he’s out on the football field and I like that.

I honestly can’t wait to see what Murray does in the NFL. There are so many “experts” out there who think he has next to no shot of being a great NFL quarterback. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

They say he’s too small, doesn’t fit the prototype, doesn’t fit the mold and his game really only fits for college. Well, I don’t buy any of that.

I think the former Oklahoma star is going to ball out in the NFL.

If there’s one coach in the NFL who can get the most out of Murray’s skill set, there’s no doubt it’s Kingsbury.

The Cardinals are going to be running and shooting all over the field, and they’re going to be doing it at breakneck speeds.

I honestly can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.

Now, they do play the Lions week one. So, if he has any major struggles he needs to work through, I’d appreciate if that’s the week with the worst growing pains.

Otherwise, I’m excited to see what Murray brings to the table.

