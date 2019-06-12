Liberals Embracing Anti-Trump Conspiracies

On today’s show we get into the latest conspiracy theory liberals are advancing about the President – that he won’t leave office if he loses in 2020. We also cover the media’s excitement over a new poll claiming Donald Trump would lose to nearly every Democrat running, Kirsten Gillibrand compares being pro-life to being a racist, and AOC thinks Congress needs a raise to stop it from being corrupt.

A new poll says nearly every Democrat running for the nomination would beat President Trump, if the election were held today. Of course, the election isn’t being held today, so a poll about something more than 500 days away is pretty worthless. That hasn’t stopped the media from reporting on the poll as if it were something to be taken seriously. By the way, the same poll in 2015 should Hillary Clinton beating Donald Trump by 18 points, how’d that work out again? We explain.

There’s a new conspiracy making the rounds on the left – that if President Trump loses reelection he will do something to stay in office, that he “won’t leave.” How this would happen, they never say, but it will, or at least could, they insist. The latest person to make this claim in HBO’s Bill Maher in an interview with CNN. Chris Cuomo didn’t question or dispute the claim because journalism, or something. This is nothing new, in 2007 author Naomi Wolf wrote a book about how George W. Bush might do the very same thing. We discuss it and get into how the paranoid liberal mind is where conspiracies live.

If you’re pro-life you’re just like a racist. That’s according to New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who said as much while speaking with the editorial board for the Des Moines Register. She said being pro-choice is the “moral,” and anything else is imposing religion on people. Her statement needs to be heard in its entirety to appreciate just how insane it is, and we play it.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks Congressional salaries need to be increased to stop graft, so she’ll be voting to give elected officials a cost of living adjustment. It’s kind a “stop me before I kill again” argument. Are we supposed to believe $174,000 per year, with their travel paid for and other perks, isn’t enough to live on? We take on the issue.

