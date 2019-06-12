Melania Wows In Gorgeous Pale Pink Pantsuit During Polish President Visit

First lady Melania Trump definitely turned heads Wednesday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous pink pantsuit to welcome Polish President Andrzej Duda to the White House.

The first lady looked just as fantastic as ever in the button-up, pale-pink pantsuit as she joined President Donald Trump at the South Portico entrance as the two welcomed Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, for a visit. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair, a white button-up shirt and white high heels. To say she looked perfect would be an understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

FLOTUS always looks incredible no matter what the occasion, as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, she stunned the world with her looks during her trip with Tump to the United Kingdom.

“A memorable day in London! Thank you to Her Majesty The Queen & Royal Family for welcoming us in our official State Visit to the U.K. A beautiful visit to Westminster Abbey & Grave of the Unknown Warrior to pay tribute to all who have given their lives in protection of their country,” Melania captioned one of her posts on Instagram, along with snaps of her in a gorgeous custom-made dress-and-hat combo that was a definite nod to the late Princess Diana’s fashion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jun 7, 2019 at 1:23pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Jun 8, 2019 at 12:23pm PDT

Check out some of her other terrific looks here.