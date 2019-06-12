Melvin Gordon Says He Wants A New Deal, Talks Underway With The Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers star running back Melvin Gordon wants a new deal.

Gordon has been the backbone of the Chargers on offense, and he’s one of the top running backs in the league. With one year left on his current contract, it’s time for him to get paid.

The former Wisconsin star told the media the following Tuesday, according to ESPN:

I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want a deal done. But that’s not going to stop me from coming out here and doing what I need to do. We’re going to see. I would like to go out there and have it done. We’re talking right now, and that’s kind of where I’m going to leave it.

The Chargers would have to be grade-A idiots to let Gordon walk without locking him down for the longterm. The man is an absolute machine, and he’s scored 38 touchdowns in the past three seasons.

Todd Gurley, the easiest comparison when it comes to money for Gordon, is on a deal potentially worth more than $57 million. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Running Back Melvin Gordon Pranks Uber Driver)

If I had to guess, that’s the kind of money Gordon is going to be shooting for, and he’d be entitled to every single penny coming his way. The Chargers wouldn’t be able to move the ball without him.

Get Gordon his money and everything will be fine in Los Angeles. Without him getting paid, Philip Rivers is going to be in a world of hurt.

When you find a super talented running back, the entire offense changes and that’s the type of player Gordon is.

I’ve been watching him terrorize defenses since he was wearing red and white years ago.

I hope he gets all the money coming his way. He’s certainly earned it.

