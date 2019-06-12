Oddsmakers Have The Knicks And Warriors Tied As The Teams Favored For Kevin Durant Next Season

Oddsmakers have two teams as the heavy favorites for Kevin Durant’s talents next season.

Durant, who suffered a brutal Achilles injury in Game 5 of the NBA finals against the Raptors, can become a free agent at the end of the season or he can opt in for another season with the Golden State Warriors. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors Win Game 5 Of The NBA Finals Over The Raptors, Kevin Durant Suffers Achilles Injury)

As of this moment, signing with the Knicks or remaining with the Warriors are tied for the top spot in the odds on BetOnline.ag. Signing with the Clippers is the next option and then everything else is far behind.

A closer look at Kevin Durant’s right leg injury: pic.twitter.com/XEHPIn9wnW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2019

I think everybody kind of assumed Durant would join the Knicks in the offseason, but his Achilles injury changed everything fast.

At this point, literally nothing is guaranteed anymore. We have no idea how he’ll bounce back or what kind of shape he’ll be in.

The Knicks might still be willing to sign him, but everything became different the moment he got hurt in Game 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on Jan 15, 2019 at 9:20pm PST

Unless the Knicks are willing to offer him a max deal, which could be very unlikely until we know more about his Achilles, Durant should opt in for another year with the Warriors.

He’ll make a ton of money without having to play for a long time, he could back with time to spare for the playoffs, win another title and then leave.

It’s crazy how much money might have gone down the drain the moment he got hurt. Sports can sometimes just be cruel.

We’ll have to wait and see what he does, but I think he’s mostly likely to stay with Golden State as of right now.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter