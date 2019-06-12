Paramount Releases Chilling New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Preview Featuring Kayce

A new preview was released for season two of “Yellowstone” late Tuesday, and it’s awesome.

Pretty much the entire preview focuses on Kayce, and it looks like he’s ready to unleash violence when the second season gets underway June 19. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

To close out the preview, he can be seen with a handgun as his voice-over states, “This is the only thing I’ve got to give my son and I’m doing what’s best for it.”

Watch it below.

Kayce’s done some bad things. What will he do in season 2? #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/ariuiB6lM3 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 12, 2019

It’s worth noting the pistol Kayce is holding appears to be a two-toned weapon that appears in other previews. Specifically, it looks like the pistol being held to Rainwater’s head in a previous look at the new episodes.

Is Kayce going to draw down on somebody he’s previously been relatively friendly with? Take a look at the other preview below, and decide for yourself if it looks like the same weapon.

We’re currently a week out from the start of season two, and I couldn’t be more amped. The Duttons are preparing for war, and we know they’re ready to take out anybody who gets in their way.

They clearly will let some lead fly when it’s time to get down to business.

Finally, that was an awesome line about Monica not remembering so much work on a ranch being done after dark. (RELATED: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will ‘Face The Demons’ In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone‘)

Bad things get down when the sun goes down. That’s just a fact.

Tune in June 19 to watch “Yellowstone” season two unfold. You know I’ll be watching with everybody else. It’s going to be great.

