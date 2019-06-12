Purdue Expected To Sell Most Football Tickets In Over A Decade

The hype behind Purdue’s football team is generating some impressive ticket sales.

According to GoldandBlack.com, the Boilermakers are expected to sell the most tickets in over a decade after coming off a 6-7 2018 season.

Yes, they might have been under .500 last year, but there’s no question head coach Jeff Brohm has Purdue going in the proper direction. (RELATED: Purdue Football Coach Jeff Brohm Gets $36.8 Million Contract)

Football season tickets are on pace for largest sale in over 10 years. #Purdue https://t.co/qBtV1bcgnB pic.twitter.com/ox5tnXPOLY — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) June 11, 2019

I’m glad to see people are buying into Purdue and the fans are getting behind the team. They’ve kind of been the punching bag of the Big 10 for a long time, and that needs to end.

The conference is much better off when all the teams are competitive. It really does look like the days of the Boilermakers being an easy win are over.

After all, they took it to the eventual Big 10 champions Ohio State last season. They absolutely rocked them at home.

Fans are noticing what Brohm is doing to make the Boilermakers a legit team, and they’re clearly buying into whatever it is he’s selling.

I don’t blame them. They were an absolute joke when he showed up, and they’ve gone a combined 13-13 in the past two seasons.

It’s not sexy, but it’s proof his changes are working.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Purdue Football (@boilerfootball) on Apr 6, 2019 at 3:35pm PDT

Trust me, I’m not counting on an easy win or overlooking Purdue when Wisconsin plays them at the end of November.

I fully expect them to throw everything they have at us, and we’ll be ready for it. Shoutout to Brohm for getting people excited about football at Purdue again. You love to see it.

