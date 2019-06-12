REPORT: Lakers And Pelicans Engaged In Trade Talks For Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly discussing a possible trade for superstar Anthony Davis.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers are talking about potentially moving Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and using their fourth overall pick in order to lure another team to send a player to the Pelicans for Davis.

The Lakers tried to acquire the star forward this past season but failed. Wojnarowski also reported the Lakers don’t want to move Kyle Kuzma right now. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Make Jason Kidd The Highest Paid Assistant In The NBA)

The Celtics are also involved in talks, but Davis‘ agent has let it be known he would leave Boston as soon as possible, which would be after next season.

Well, the Lakers couldn’t land Davis during the past regular season, but it sure sounds like they’re doing their best to get him now.

LeBron and Davis on the same team would be awesome, even if it did mean Lonzo and Ingram had to get moved in the process.

Besides, it wouldn’t be the worst case scenario for the oldest Ball brother. The Pelicans are about to have Zion Williamson. That could be a very dangerous combo.

Either way, it sounds like the Lakers are ready to move fast on getting Davis, which means we might be in for some very fast developments.

Check back for more details when we have them.

