PATRIOTS* Trump Pulled The Biggest ‘Top Gun’ Moment The White House Has Ever Seen

President Donald Trump had a full-on “Maverick” at the White House on Wednesday.

Just before a joint press conference with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, an F-35 Marine Corps fighter jet — the U.S. military’s most advanced aircraft — conducted the first flyover of the White House in more than 100 years. The aircraft also hovered above the White House, which is a skill unique to the Marine version of the fighter jet.

Amber Athey, the Daily Caller’s White House correspondent, was on hand to witness the historic moment.

