Doctored Video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg On Instagram Will Not Be Deleted

A doctored video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talking about the power of Facebook has been posted on Instagram, and the company does not have any plans to take it down.

The video has an altered version of Mark Zuckerberg saying “Imagine this for a second: One man, with total control of billions of people’s stolen data, all their secrets, their lives, their futures,” during a fake CBS news broadcast.

“I owe it all to Spectre. Spectre showed me that whoever controls the data controls the future,” the altered Zuckerberg concludes in the video.

The video was created to take part in Spectre, an art installation in the UK.

Two artists, Bill Posters and Daniel Howe, and Canny, an advertising company, made this video using deepfake technology pulling from a speech Zuckerberg gave in 2017, Vice reported.

Canny made several altered videos of other celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump, that took part in Spectre.

Despite pressure to take the video down, with CBS requesting the video being taken down due to “an unauthorized use of the CBSN trademark,” Facebook-owned Instagram has refused. (RELATED: Liberals Pounce After Facebook Exec Explains Why Doctored Pelosi Video Is Staying Up)

This video does not violate any of Instagram’s policies, a spokesperson from Instagram said. “When we find misinformation on Instagram, rather than remove it, we take steps to reduce its distribution by filtering it from Explore and hashtags.”

“We will treat this content the same way we treat all misinformation on Instagram. If third-party fact-checkers mark it as false, we will filter it from Instagram’s recommendation surfaces like Explore and hashtag pages,” a Facebook spokesperson commented.

This comes right after Facebook faced backlash for refusing to take down an altered video of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The company did downrank the video so fewer people would see it.

Pelosi responded harshly to Facebook’s refusal to take down the fake video of her, “I think they have proven — by not taking down something they know is false — that they were willing enablers of the Russian interference in our election.” (RELATED: Pelosi Keeps Riff With Facebook Alive After Dinging Execs For ‘Wittingly’ Enabling Russian Interference)

After the Pelosi video, Neil Potts, Facebook’s director of public policy, was asked at a parliamentary hearing in Canada if Facebook would take down an altered video of Zuckerberg or keep it up with the Pelosi video.

“If it was the same video, inserting Mr. Zuckerberg for Speaker Pelosi, it would get the same treatment,” Potts said and he is keeping his word.