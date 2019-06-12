Warren Surges Past Sanders In New Democratic Primary Poll

Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren surged to second place among Democratic voters, a new poll published Wednesday shows.

The poll published by YouGov Wednesday shows Warren polling at 16%, trailing behind Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, who maintains a commanding lead with 26% of the vote. Before YouGov’s poll, most polling appeared to show Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the crowded field. (RELATED: POLL: Most Americans Want Democrats To Stop Investigating Trump Over Russia)

Sanders placed third in the poll, just behind Warren at 12%; followed by South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 8%; and California Sen. Kamala Harris at 6%.

YouGov surveyed 1,500 “U.S. Adult citizens” for the poll, which has a margin of error of roughly 2.6%.

Warren passing Sanders is significant, as the two progressive senators will likely compete for similar voters in the party’s Left-flank, compared to the more moderate Biden. (RELATED: Every American Should Pause To Read What Elizabeth Warren Has To Say About Economic Patriotism)

Warren was the first Democrat to officially launch her presidential campaign, forming an exploratory committee at the end of last year, but was slow out of the gate. Early poll numbers were not good for Warren who has been dogged by a scandal relating to her Native American heritage.

Recently, however, Warren has received more attention for her ambitious policy proposals, such as her universal child care plan, her plan to break up big technology companies, and her proposal to impose a 7% tax on company profits over $100 million.

A FiveThirtyEight report published Monday showed that Warren received more media mentions than any of her competitors outside of Biden.

