At Least 24 Officers Injured Amid Protests After Police Killed A Black Man In Tennessee

At least 24 police officers have been injured in protests over the lethal shooting of a black man in Tennessee Wednesday night.

Brandon Webber, 21, was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday evening in Memphis after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into officer’s cars, Washington Post reported. Webber had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Webber left his vehicle in possession of a weapon, according to a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). TBI is investigating the shooting.

“At least 24 officers and deputies were injured—6 were taken to the hospital,” said Democratic Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in a statement. “At least two journalists were injured.”

While no officer was injured in the shooting, protests broke out following the incident and people began throwing “concrete rocks” and bricks at police officers, the Memphis Police Department said according to CNN. People were also spitting at officers, according to Strickland. (RELATED: Growing Numbers Of Riots Leave A Dark Mark On Obama’s Legacy)

“Multiple police cars were vandalized,” Strickland said according to the statement. “A concrete wall outside a business was torn down. The windows were broken out at fire station 31.”

Just saw 2 guys smash a police car with a chair. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/Am5dcL2V5i — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 13, 2019

Webber was allegedly shot up to 20 times in his family’s front yard, according to his cousin Demetrick Skinner, the Daily Memphian reported. This has not been confirmed. The number of marshals who fired at Webber remains unknown, said Keli McAlister, a spokeswoman for TBI, according to the Washington Post.

Democratic Tennessee State Rep. Antonio Parkinson said that the “community wants answers” in a statement on Instagram.

“Let me be clear—the aggression shown towards our officers and deputies tonight was unwarranted,” Strickland’s statement read.

