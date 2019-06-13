Alan Dershowitz Says He’d Vote For Biden Over Trump In 2020

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz said he would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden over President Donald Trump in a 2020 matchup during a radio interview Thursday.

“I’m a strong supporter of Joe Biden. I like Joe Biden. I’ve liked him for a long time, and I could enthusiastically support Joe Biden,” Dershowitz said on “The Dan Abrams Show.”

“Over Donald Trump?” Abrams asked. (RELATED: Howard Schultz Presses Pause On Possible Presidential Bid)

“Over Donald Trump, yeah,” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz has made countless cable news appearances defending Trump and criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller over the Russian interference investigation.

The Harvard Law professor emeritus discussed why he could not vote for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on Abrams’ show as well.

“If Bernie Sanders is nominated, that would present a real dilemma for me,” Dershowitz said according to Mediaite. “I don’t think under any circumstances I could vote for a man who went to England and campaigned for a bigot and anti-Semite like Jeremy Corbyn. I don’t think I could do it. I couldn’t pull that lever.”

Biden is the apparent Democratic frontrunner, but his status has appeared to be slipping in recent weeks. He had a lead of 27 points as recently as May 9, when his share of primary voters peaked at 41%, according to RealClearPolitics’ running average of primary polls.

That lead dropped to 17 points as of early June.

