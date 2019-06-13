Ariana Grande Gets Emotional During Concert At Ex-Mac Miller’s Hometown

Ariana Grande got very emotional during her concert in her late ex-Mac Miller’s hometown, Pittsburgh, Wednesday night, while singing a song about him.

It happened at the PPG Paints Arena, after the 25-year-old singer took the stage and started singing the lyrics to her very successful pop song, “Thank U, Next,” according Thursday to E! News. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

Grande began the song with a line dedicated to Miller that read, “Wish I could say, ‘Thank you’ to Malcolm / ‘Cause he was an angel.” But she got all choked up before getting through the lyrics. The audience showed their support by cheering and clapping loudly. (RELATED: Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathy (@pittsburghgrl) on Jun 12, 2019 at 9:32pm PDT

That was not the only time the “7 Rings” singer broke down during the concert. It also happened at the start of the show, while she was singing “Raindrops (An Angel Cried),” which is reportedly about the end of the pair’s romance, per TMZ. Grande was reportedly unable to get through the song without tears. (RELATED: 24 Reasons To Wish Ariana Grande A Happy 24th Birthday [SLIDESHOW])

The “God Is A Woman” hitmaker also recognized her late boyfriend ahead of the show by playing the rapper’s music as the audience was coming in and finding their seats.

One person tweeted about how Miller’s playlist could be heard in the stadium and that Grande had left an empty seat reserved for him in the front row.

Ariana really had a Mac Miller playlist for the music before the show and she has an empty seat reserved for him she’s so strong — Juan (@FJuanmanuel) June 13, 2019

It comes after Miller–born Malcolm James McCormick–died last year from what was described as an accidental drug overdose.

Miller and Grande dated for two years before splitting last May. Soon after, reports surfaced she was dating “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. The two then made headlines with news that they were engaged after dating for only a few weeks.

As previously reported, Grande then suffered the loss of her ex-boyfriend a few months later, who died of an overdose in September. The loss reportedly put a strain on her budding relationship with Davidson, and by October she had called off the engagement.