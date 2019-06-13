Chargers QB Philip Rivers Will Have Limited Reps During Training Camp

Philip Rivers won’t be overworked when training camp gets underway for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rivers is now 37 years old, and it’s not hard to believe the Chargers would want to slow things down to keep him at full energy for the upcoming season. It sounds like that’s exactly what’ll happen.

“I think he wants to do everything, but last year we did a good bit of (limiting him) during training camp and we’ll probably do the same this year. He started off the season hot last year and a lot of that was part of the plan,” offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt told NFL.com about the plan for training camp.

The reality of the situation is that a guy like Rivers doesn’t need a million and a half reps to get ready for week one.

There’s just not. If I was running a team with a quarterback his age, I’d probably lower the reps too.

He’s a seasoned veteran of the game, and there’s no point in risking injuries during camp. (RELATED: Los Angeles Chargers Running Back Melvin Gordon Pranks Uber Driver)

It should be interesting to see how much longer Philips can keep playing. Most guys in the NFL don’t last a fraction as long as he has.

The Chargers star has played in the league for 15 years, and has made a staggering amount of money, more than $200 million.

The man isn’t hurting to put food on the table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) on May 24, 2019 at 2:07pm PDT

If you’re a fan of the Chargers, you have nothing to worry about if they dial it back with Rivers.

