Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Says He Won’t Skip Bowl Games

Don’t expect Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence to be sitting out bowl games anytime soon.

Some star players have sat out bowl games in the recent years so that they can prepare for the NFL draft and not risk injury. The merits of such a decision are certainly up for debate, but the national champion made it clear he won’t be doing it. (RELATED: Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Gets $93 Million Extension)

“Sitting out bowl games and stuff, that’ll never be me. You won’t have to worry about writing those stories,” Lawrence told ESPN.

In the same ESPN profile, one GM told the sports network the young man would have been a top-five pick in the 2019 NFL draft as a teenager.

This is a great quote from Lawrence because it goes to show he has so much to lose with the NFL on the line and he still won’t let his guys down.

It’s not like Clemson would be playing in a joke of a bowl. Dabo Swinney’s guys compete for national titles and have won two over the past three years.

Lawrence and company rolled last season, and it’s important for a leader to lead with his actions over words. By telling ESPN he won’t skip any games, he’s setting the standard that nobody will be tolerated when missing games.

I’m telling you all right now this kid is going to be a gigantic star at the next level. He is the best NFL prospect at his position that I’ve seen in my lifetime.

What I watched him do to Alabama was so graphic that it should have come with a warning. His arm might be more accurate than your standard hunting rifle.

It’s going to be a lot of fun to see what he does this season with Dabo Swinney and the Tigers during his sophomore campaign. I have a feeling he’s going to continue impressing us all.

