Cuba Gooding Jr. Charged With Forcible Touching, According To Police
Police arrested and charged actor Cuba Gooding Jr. on Thursday in New York City.
The actor, 51, was charged with forcible touching after a woman accused him of groping her at a bar Sunday night, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter. The Oscar winner surrendered to the police Thursday around 11 a.m. The charge is a misdemeanor.
The alleged incident occurred at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan. The 30-year-old woman and Gooding Jr. reportedly got into an altercation after he groped her.
“The NYPD takes sexual assault extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation, and offer support and services to survivors,” police said in a statement after the woman filed her report. (RELATED: Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Lawyer Claims Video Surveillance Shows No Groping Occurred)
A second woman came forward and accused Gooding Jr. of groping her after reading reports of the recent allegation.
The new accusation allegedly took place over a decade ago. The woman claimed Gooding Jr. groped the woman’s butt at a Manhattan restaurant, according to a report published by Page Six.
Gooding Jr. has denied any wrongdoing, citing video surveillance from the bar as proof that he is innocent.