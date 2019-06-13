Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Lawyer Claims Video Surveillance Shows No Groping Occurred

Your first name

Cuba Gooding Jr. is backtracking on his decision to surrender to NYPD.

The surveillance video reportedly proves Gooding Jr.’s innocence the actor’s attorney Mark Heller said, according to a report published Wednesday by TMZ.

The video shows “absolutely no criminality taking place on the part of my client,” Heller told TMZ.

Heller reportedly reached out to Manhattan’s Sex Crimes Unit, but hasn’t heard back from them. The lawyer doesn’t believe the police would want to arrest Gooding Jr. if they had seen the surveillance video.

After saying that Gooding Jr. would be turning himself in Thursday to NYPD, Heller and the “Boyz In The Hood” actor have postponed the decision. The video that Heller has pointed to in defense of Gooding Jr. has not been released to the public. (RELATED: REPORT: Cuba Gooding Jr. Plans To Surrender To NYPD Following Groping Allegations)

Gooding Jr. planned to be formally booked by police today, including fingerprinting and a mug shot.

“He will be arrested for forcible touching, but the charges will be determined by the ADA,” a law enforcement source said of the allegation.

A 30-year-old woman accused Gooding Jr. of groping her Sunday night at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge in Manhattan. The two reportedly got into an argument after the grab that caused security to step in and separate the two.

Gooding Jr. has maintained that he didn’t do any inappropriate touching.