Six Total People Now Detained In The Shooting Of David Ortiz

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have detained multiple people in connection to the shooting of David Ortiz.

The legendary baseball player was shot in the back over the past weekend while at a club in his home country. Now, the police have made some moves on the people they think are responsible.

Surveillance video shows the moment MLB star David Ortiz was shot in the back at a Dominican Republic bar last night. Officials say he’s in stable condition after undergoing surgery DETAILS: https://t.co/qwaiwdxhTS pic.twitter.com/jH0bZ1Kg43 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 10, 2019

According to ESPN on Wednesday night, six people are being detained as suspects in the shooting. It’s believed they were paid just less than $8,000 to pull off the attack on the Boston Red Sox legend. Authorities in the Dominican Republic believe the attacked was carried out by shooters on a motorcycle and then a secondary group in cars. It had previously been reported that only two men were in custody.

Ortiz survived the shooting and is back in America after having part of his intestines and colon removed.

The @RedSox hold a moment of reflection for Big Papi. pic.twitter.com/hjqZDkdB8f — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2019

As I’ve said before, Ortiz is damn lucky to be alive. The shots came at point blank range. Short of actually putting the gun on his back, I’m not sure they could have gotten any closer. The initial story was that it was a robbery. Obviously, that wasn’t the case at all. They didn’t try to take anything. They just opened fire.

Yet, he survived and is now even up and walking around.

Continue to check for more updates when we have them on the situation regarding Ortiz’s health.

