Delta Helps Man Finish His Goal to Mow Veterans’ Lawns In All 50 States

A man set a goal to mow veterans’ lawns for free in all 50 states, and with some assistance from Delta, he has finally completed his mission.

Starting in his home state of Alabama, Rodney Smith Jr. drove all around the country to the other 47 states in the continental U.S. for his “Thank You For Your Service” tour. On the trips, he visited veterans and provided free lawn care for them, Yahoo Lifestyle reported Wednesday.

When it came down to the last two states, Alaska and Hawaii, though, he seemed to hit a snag. That’s when Delta airlines stepped in and said they would cover the bill for him to finish his goal.

I would like to announce that @Delta Airlines has reached out & they said they would like to cover my entire trip to my last two states, Alaska and Hawaii so I can finish off my 50 state Thank You For Your Service for our veterans. Thank you @Delta ! — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 9, 2019

Before he took off for his last two states, Delta left him with a sweet message on Twitter. During his time in Alaska, Smith mowed three veterans lawns for free.

And then there was 1! Hawaii, you are my final state on my 50 State mowing tour for our veterans ! I’ll see you soon! Thank you @Delta ! pic.twitter.com/MGkyTiyVU0 — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 12, 2019

I had the honor & privilege of mowing for Mrs. Rachel’s in Anchorage. She & her husband who passed both served. She was a nurse in the U.S Air Force & he was a green Beret in the U.S Army . They actually met on her first day. They have 3 kids. We thank you both for your service ! pic.twitter.com/MjBOwrPuot — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 11, 2019

A Delta representative told Yahoo Lifestyle that the company has always been committed to supporting the military and they “were touched by Rodney’s mission to serve those who have served and happy to support him on the final leg of his journey.” (RELATED: Veterans Parachute Into Normandy 75 Years After Storming The Beaches On D-Day)

“This was the post that started it all,” Smith posted on Twitter. “Even before this even happened I remember asking God to use me as his vessel. He didn’t give me an answer the day that I asked him, not a month later , not even a year later. It happened a few years later and this would be that day.”

This was the post that started it all. Even before this even happened I remember asking God to use me as his vessel. He didn’t give me an answer the day that I asked him, not a month later , not even a year later. It happened a few years later and this would be that day pic.twitter.com/8XZ18MVZQQ — Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) June 13, 2019

Smith runs Raising Men Lawn Care Service, which provides free lawn care to not only veterans, but also single mothers, the elderly, and the disabled. His foundation runs solely off of donations, Smith told CNN. People donate to his cause and it helps pay for travel expenses.

This is Smith’s fifth time traveling to all 50 states. Last summer, Smith and a friend traveled around the country visiting children in the hospitals and mowing lawns.