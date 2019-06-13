First Presidential Debate Stage Is Set

The Democratic National Committee announced Thursday the 20 presidential candidates that will participate in the first presidential debate, which is scheduled for June 26-27.

In order to secure a spot in the debate, candidates must’ve either received donations from at least 65,000 unique donors (with a minimum of 200 donors in more than 19 states) or receive at least 1% support in three DNC-approved polls.

14 of the 20 candidates were able to reach both thresholds.

Joe Biden, former vice president to Barack Obama

Cory Booker, senator from New Jersey

Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Julián Castro, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary to Barack Obama

Tulsi Gabbard, representative from Hawaii

Kirsten Gillibrand, senator from New York

Kamala Harris, senator from California

Jay Inslee, governor of Washington

Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota

Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, former representative from Texas

Bernie Sanders, senator from Vermont

Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts

Marianne Williamson, author

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Six candidates qualified for the debate via the polls.

Michael Bennet, senator from Colorado

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York City

John Delaney, former representative from Maryland

John Hickenlooper, former governor of Colorado

Tim Ryan, representative from Ohio

Eric Swalwell, representative from California

Four presidential candidates did not qualify for the debate — Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, and Mayor Wayne Messam of Miramar, Florida.

Bullock thought he qualified for the debate after reaching the polling threshold only to have one of those three polls be excluded because it was an open-ended poll, which meant those surveyed wrote in their top candidate. President Donald Trump and former first lady Michelle Obama also received votes in this particular poll.

The debate will be moderated by co-anchor of “TODAY” Savannah Guthrie, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, moderator of “Meet the Press” and NBC News political director Chuck Todd, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and “Noticias Telemundo” anchor José Diaz-Balart. (RELATED: NBC Faces Flak For Naming Maddow A Moderator For Presidential Debate)

In order for candidates to qualify for the third debate in September, they will need to receive contributions from at least 130,000 donors and hit at least 2% in four polls conducted between June 28 (the day after the conclusion of the first debate) and August 28.

