New Footage Emerges Of David Ortiz Shooting

Authorities in the Dominican Republic released more video footage of the shooting involving former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz.

The baseball legend, famously known as “Big Papi,” was shot Sunday night at a bar in the Dominican Republic and had to have parts of his intestines, colon and gallbladder removed. He also reportedly suffered permanent damage to his liver. The video shows a meeting between the suspects, as well as the shooting.

The video offers a fuller view of the incident after initial footage surfaced on social media Monday showing a more brief version of the scene. (RELATED: 2 Suspects Arrested In Red Sox Legend’s Shooting)

WATCH:

The new footage does not show Ortiz’s face, but you can see the shooter walk up to him and fire the shot. The reactions from patrons at the bar is chilling, as everybody jumps up, and chaos ensues. (RELATED: Pedro Martinez Cries While Talking About David Ortiz Getting Shot)

The Red Sox team sent a plane to the Dominican Republic to fly Ortiz back to the U.S. for treatment. Ortiz was then taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Police in the Dominican Republic have detained six people in connection with the incident. The suspects were allegedly paid nearly $8,000 to carry out the attacks.

We send our best wishes to Ortiz as he continues to recover.

