Hillary Duff’s Daughter, Banks, Hospitalized Due To Infection From Bug Bite

Hillary Duff had quite a long night after her seven-month-old daughter was hospitalized for an infection from a bug bite.

The 31-year-old actress gave fans an update on Wednesday that everything was okay and her daughter, Banks Bair, was “on the mend” after having to spend the night at the hospital recently.

The "Lizzie McGuire" star shared that her daughter is "fine" with US Weekly. "She just had a little bug bite on her face, and it had a little infection."

“Cedars took care of us,” she added of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. “They were really good. It was a long night in the hospital, but it was fine.”

Duff continued, “She’s happy and on the mend, and she looks great.”

It all comes after the Disney star made headlines last year with news she and boyfriend — now fiancée — singer-songwriter Matthew Koma were expecting. Koma will be Duff’s second husband after her divorce from hockey player Mike Comrie in 2016.

As previously reported, Duff revealed in October that she and her boyfriend had welcomed the birth of their first daughter together.

“Banks Violet Bair this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic,” the actress captioned a sweet picture of her and Koma holding their little girl wrapped up in a blue blanket.