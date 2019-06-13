Ivanka Wows In Gorgeous Houndstooth Jumper At WH

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Thursday when she showed up in a gorgeous black-and-white houndstooth jumper for several events at the White House.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve jumper with President Donald Trump at a working lunch with governors on “workforce freedom and mobility” in the Cabinet Room. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

Later, she attended a gathering in the East Room and sat next to reality TV star Kim Kardashian as President Trump talked about criminal justice reform and second chance hiring. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair and black high heels. (RELATED: Tiffany Trump Stuns In Sleeveless Black Dress At WH Christmas Party)

To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement.

“Great discussion today on the critical need for women’s economic empowerment and how it can uplift families! @WorldVision,” Ivanka tweeted earlier in the day, along with a great snap showing off the terrific summer look

Great discussion today on the critical need for women’s economic empowerment and how it can uplift families! @WorldVision pic.twitter.com/2fA4FdvF7c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 13, 2019

The first daughter’s fashion sense is always on point as has been documented before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.