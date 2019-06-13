JuJu Smith-Schuster Says He’s ‘Excited’ To See How Antonio Brown Does With The Raiders

JuJu Smith-Schuster sounds like he wants nothing but the best for Antonio Brown with the Raiders.

Brown and JuJu had been teammates on the Steelers, but the current Raiders star burned bridges across the organization on his way out. That included taking shots at JuJu. That might make some players upset, but the Steelers WR1 doesn’t sound too concerned. (RELATED: JuJu Smith-Schuster Responds To Antonio Brown Calling Him Out On Twitter)

“It’s very interesting. Honestly, I think he is a great player. I think Derek Carr is a good quarterback. … I’ll be super excited to see what he does, what the team does. ‘Hard Knocks’ should be interesting to watch,” Smith-Schuster told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in an article published Wednesday when discussing Brown’s future with the Raiders.

See, this is what we call taking the high road. I don’t think anybody would have faulted JuJu if he wanted to go scorched Earth on Brown.

Prior to leaving Pittsburgh, Brown was a massive distraction, and he only kept up his antics after getting traded to the Raiders.

Yet, the young receiver has been pure class the whole way, and it’s just another sign of how JuJu’s likely going to dominate the scene this year in Pittsburgh.

Personally, I’m not cheering against Brown, but I’d be lying if I said there wouldn’t be a ton of entertainment value in watching the Raiders fail this season.

I love Jon Gruden as a coach, but the Raiders falling apart with Brown would be the kind of content that could get me a yacht. That’s the kind of stuff we dream about.

I’m not saying I’m rooting for that to happen, but I’ll certainly embrace the situation if that’s how it unfolds during the 2019 season.

