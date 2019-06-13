Meghan Markle Has Reportedly Been Trying To Stay In Shape Post Pregnancy

Meghan Markle has been working to stay in shape since the birth of her firstborn son at the beginning of May.

Markle, 37, has taken it easy when in comes to working out post-pregnancy royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight in a report published Thursday.

“Before she fell pregnant, you know, Meghan was very fit,” Nicholl said. “She was very into her fitness regime. She used to run around the park in Kensington, but she has been taking it easy. And I hear that yoga is very much on her post-birth fitness regime — nothing too strenuous.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Give First Look At Royal Baby)

“It’s been a natural embracing of motherhood, and with that has come a pretty gentle routine,” Nicholl added. “…Meghan hasn’t been hitting the gym. She hasn’t been in any hurry to get back in shape. It’s only four weeks really since the birth and she’s been taking that exercise regime very gently, indeed.”

Prince Harry and Markle welcomed their firstborn son Archie on May 6.

“It’s magic,” Markle told media during the public’s first look at the royal baby. “It’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy. He has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm. It’s been a special couple of days.”