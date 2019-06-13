Wife Of California Rep. Pleads Guilty To $250k Stolen Campaign Funds

Republican California Rep. Duncan Hunter’s wife pleaded guilty Thursday to misusing $250,000 in campaign funds.

Rep. Hunter and his wife/campaign manager were first indicted for the misuse of campaign money in the fall of 2018. At that time, Rep. Hunter committed to “remain silent, not to feed into this witch-hunt and trust the process,” The Hill reported. Both partners entered not guilty pleas.

However, Margaret’s strategy has seemed to shift recently. Her change of plea was accompanied by a statement of full acceptance of guilt and willingness to testify on behalf of the prosecution.

“I am deeply remorseful and I apologize,” Margaret told the court.

Congressman Hunter’s attorney, Gregory Vega, spoke with The San Diego Tribune, saying that Rep. Hunter’s defense is “aware of Mrs. Hunter scheduling a hearing to change her plea.” However, she added “that does not change anything regarding Congressman Hunter. There are still significant motions that need to be litigated, specifically the speech or debate clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

Margaret Hunter is scheduled for sentencing on September 17th and could face up to 5 years in prison. (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Filed Joint Tax Returns With a Man She Wasn’t Married To)

Rep. Hunter has previously attempted to place blame for the misallocated $250,000 squarely on his wife, claiming that she has managed his finances throughout his campaigns and five of his six terms in office.

“She was also the campaign manager, so whatever she did, that’ll be looked at too, I’m sure, but I didn’t do it, I didn’t spend any money illegally,” Rep. Hunter explained to Fox News host Martha MacCallum last year.

The representative also tried to dismiss his scandal as a whole after repaying $60,000 to his campaign last November.

The stolen funds were allegedly used to afford makeup, entertainment, travel and over $5,000 of fast food, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Ironically, despite the illegal financial strategy employed by the Hunters, Rep. Hunter is still ranked among the least wealthy representatives, according to Roll Call.

Follow Kyle Hooten on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.