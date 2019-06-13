Sanders Reveals The Only Thing More Special To Her Than Being Press Secretary

Sarah Sanders revealed the one thing more meaningful to her than her position as press secretary during a criminal justice reform press conference Thursday afternoon.

President Donald Trump announced that Sanders will leave her post at the end of the month minutes before the press conference began.

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019

WATCH:

“Thank you so much. I’ll try not to get emotional. Because I know that crying can make us look weak sometimes, right? This has been the honor of a lifetime, the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity to serve my country and particularly to work for this president. He has accomplished so much in these 2 1/2 years and it’s truly been something that I will treasure forever,” she began. (RELATED: Mothers Of The White House: Sarah Sanders, Kellyanne Conway And Mercedes Schlapp Share Their Stories)

“It’s one of the greatest jobs I could ever have. I have loved every minute, even the hard minutes. I have loved it. I love the president. I love the team that I’ve had the opportunity to work for,” Sanders continued. “The president is surrounded by some of the most incredible and most talented people you could ever imagine. It’s truly the most special experience. The only one I can think of that might top it just a little bit is the fact that I’m a mom. I have three amazing kids. I’m going to spend a little more time with them.”

Trump did say he wanted to see her run for the governor of Arkansas.

