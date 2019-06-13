Scott Berry Wins $100,000 On The St. Louis Blues Winning The Stanley Cup

Scott Berry made some serious money on the St. Louis Blues winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday night after they beat the Bruins in game seven.

Berry has been in the media a ton lately after he bet $400 on the Blues to win the whole thing when they were the last team in the league. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Win The Stanley Cup After Beating The Bruins 4-1 In Game 7)

Despite having offers for his ticket and the opportunity to hedge, he never did. Berry was going to ride or die with the $400 for a chance to win $100,000, and it all paid off last night.

What is it like when your team wins the Stanley Cup and you won $100,000 off a $400 bet? Here’s ⁦@ScottABerry1⁩ (with champagne bottle in hand) in the middle celebrating with friends. pic.twitter.com/Mt9j6FuFu3 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2019

Scott Berry, who won $100K from a $400 bet in January in the Blues to win, isn’t the only big winner. Moments after he placed his bet, he texted his friend, Brendan Chapel, who risked $200 at the same sportsbook. He also didn’t hedge. He’s $50,000 richer tonight. pic.twitter.com/HFTl6C5WEF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 13, 2019

I know I was critical of this dude for not hedging, and I still don’t think it was particularly smart. However, it clearly worked out in his favor because he made some major money last night.

The fact his friend also made $50,000 is just the cherry on top. These two dudes went to Vegas in January, took their chances on their team when nobody else would and now they’ve got some serious money coming to them.

Berry’s call to just ride with the $400 and risk getting nothing is an all-time gutsy move.

“How close did you come to selling that thing?”@BlackJackFletch and @DarrenRovell talked with Scott Berry about his $100,000 Blues Future today on @SiriusXMFantasy: pic.twitter.com/HGoQDW2bi7 — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 12, 2019

Of course, all of us critics are the ones who look like idiots now. He’s getting the full $100,000 and didn’t have to waste a penny hedging.

It was risky as all hell, but it clearly worked out for him.

I might have to find this guy’s number so I get his lottery picks. Major props to him for refusing to listen to conventional wisdom. It might not have been a smart move on paper, but he can think about what he’d do different as he counts all his money.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter