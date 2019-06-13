Selena Gomez Previews Her New Album: Here’s What Fans Can Expect

Selena Gomez opened up about why it took so long to put out her next album and shared what fans can expect once it’s finally released.

"I'm actually done. I'm just relieved. It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album," the 26-year-old pop singer explained during her Wednesday appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"It's just because I've had such huge moments that happened in my life personally, that how was I gonna capture that and how was I gonna actually feel good about what I was saying?" she added. "So I just kept going, and I'm relieved now."

Gomez explained that fans can expect a sense of "strong pop" in this album, similar to all her music. But this time around she explored more with "electric guitar" and more "soulful tracks."

"It all kind of hits different places that I feel like is my lane for music," the "Wolves" hitmaker shared. "[The album] just lives in that world of mellow."

While there is still no word on exactly when the album will hit, Gomez made it clear she only has a few more things left to do before it is ready for fans.

It has been a trying few years for the pop singer. She underwent a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017 due to her ongoing struggle with lupus. And that’s not to mention her very public split from singer Justin Bieber last year who announced months later he was engaged to Hailey Baldwin.