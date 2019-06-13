St. Louis Blues Win The Stanley Cup After Beating The Bruins 4-1 In Game 7

The St. Louis Blues went home Wednesday night with the Stanley Cup after winning game seven 4-1 against the Bruins in Boston.

In what was one of the best series I’ve seen in a very long time, the Blues wrapped up the year by winning the greatest trophy in all of sports.

Through the first six games, both teams fought back and forth as they tried to stay alive and have their names etched into history forever. That all came to an end last night when the Blues won their first Cup in team history. (RELATED: Boston Bruins Beat The St. Louis Blues 5-1 In Game 6 Of The Stanley Cup Final)

Watch highlights of the game below.

You’re out of your mind if you didn’t think that series was awesome. The Bruins went to St. Louis down 3-2, put on a dominating performance to force a game seven and the Blues responded by winning the best type of game in all of sports.

It’s the kind of stuff young boys dream about when they’re playing pond hockey in the middle of winter. Every kid dreams about lacing them up for 60 minutes of puck in a game seven.

Last night, we got to watch one unfold and it was a great conclusion to an already epic series.

View this post on Instagram The #StanleyCup is here. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues) on Jun 13, 2019 at 3:01am PDT

Props to the Bruins for winning three tough as hell games and props to the Blues for giving their fans their first Cup in the history of the team.

This is really what separates hockey from every other sport. You just can’t replicate the kind of suspense we’ve watched over the past couple weeks between these two teams.

What an incredible time for hockey fans.

