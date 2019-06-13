NHL TV Ratings Hit 25-Year High As The Blues Defeat The Bruins In Game 7 Of The Stanley Cup Final

The St. Louis Blues beating the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final generated monster TV ratings Wednesday night.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the game got a rating of 6.2, which mean roughly six percent of houses with televisions watched. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Win The Stanley Cup After Beating The Bruins 4-1 In Game 7)

It was the most watched Stanley Cup Final game since 1994. It’s also eight percent higher than the last Game 7, which was back in 2011. TVByTheNumbers reported 8.25 million people tuned in.

This is why Game 7s are so damn fun. Highest rated game in a quarter of a century! This is what the people want to see.

Game 7s are pretty much drugs that gets injected directly into the veins of hockey fans. There’s really no other way to describe them.

Hockey fans love them, the TV networks love them and they’re proof God wants us to be happy. You can just feel the tension in the air when one is being played, and last night was a great conclusion to an outstanding series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues) on Jun 13, 2019 at 7:23am PDT

It’s also kind of funny to see the contrast between the NBA and the NHL. The NBA ratings are in a free fall as the Raptors and Warriors do battle, and we just had the most watched hockey game in 25 years.

You just hate to see it if you’re an NBA fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Blues (@stlouisblues) on Jun 12, 2019 at 8:47pm PDT

Let’s hope the momentum stays strong heading into the next season, and let’s all hope we get more Game 7s. Nothing would make the hockey gods happier.

