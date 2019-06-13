Teen Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Baby To The Ground, Says He Smoked Laced Marijuana

A 17-year-old was arrested after he allegedly grabbed a baby from his mother, then threw him onto the pavement of a supermarket parking lot in Oklahoma.

Security footage shows an individual walking up to a woman holding the baby in a car seat, snatching the baby, then throwing him across the parking lot and walking off. The mother can be seen running over to her baby, then picking the car seat unit up off the pavement with the baby still in it.

“Because the car seat bar was up, it protected him,” the mother said, according to Oklahoma News 4.

A witness to the act called 911, telling the operator, “He literally just picked up the car seat and threw it with the baby in it.”

“You could hear the baby screaming,” the witness continued.

More footage shows an individual attempting to pull a traffic sign out of the ground with his bare hands, then giving up when unsuccessful. (RELATED: Watch This Firefighter Catch A Three-Month-Old Baby Dropped From Second Floor Of Burning Apartment [Video])

The suspect then allegedly “exposed himself” and “flipped people off” while running through traffic, according to Oklahoma News 4.

“He jumped on my hood and he kicked the grill on my truck when he jumped off,” another 911 caller said.

Witness Jack Powell told Oklahoma News 4 the suspect demanded a knife from strangers.

“He was asking the guy to go get him a knife. I guess he wanted to fight the people that were chasing him down the street,” Powell told the outlet.

When officers arrested the suspect, he reportedly told them that he might have smoked marijuana laced with PCP or acid earlier that day, according to Oklahoma News 4.

The parents of the baby responded with forgiving words to the attacker, evoking a religious message.

“Please pray with us that this isn’t his first of many steps down the wrong path, but a catalyst for him to be pointed in the right direction, ultimately towards Christ,” they said, according to the New York Post.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it discovered two strains of PCP and that the drug is becoming more popular, according to Newsweek.

“It’s a very unpredictable drug, but it’s an evil drug,” Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesman Mark Woodward told Oklahoma News 4.

“They want that marijuana with the extra kick,” he added.

“It can cause very violent hallucinations. It can cause paralysis of the pain centers in the brain, so oftentimes they don’t feel pain,” he continued.

“A lot of people describe it as the user had superhuman strength that they couldn’t be controlled.”

“It’s just something the public needs to be aware of that there could be marijuana out there that has been dipped in PCP,” Woodward explained.

The Edmond Oklahoma Police did not immediately provide a comment to The Daily Caller News Foundation.

