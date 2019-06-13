Tennessee Titans Will Retire Steve McNair’s Number

The Tennessee Titans have announced they’ll retire Steve McNair’s number nine.

McNair was the star quarterback for the Titans for over a decade, and was the very vibrant face of the franchise as he led them to tons of touchdown.

Unfortunately, McNair’s life was cut short when he was murdered and gunned down in his sleep by his girlfriend Sahel Kazemi back in 2009. She ultimately ended up shooting herself.

Now, he’ll forever be remembered by the Titans when they retire his number forever.

The story of McNair is truly a tragedy. He was one of the best quarterbacks in the league during his time, and his life was snatched away from him in horrific fashion. (RELATED: Marcus Mariota Has Gained 12-13 Pounds Heading Into The 2019 NFL Season)

I remember when he died. It was truly shocking in the sports world. Nobody could really believe it. Gunned down in his sleep by his girlfriend is one of the worst ways imaginable to go.

It’s a very classy move from the Titans to make sure no other player wears McNair’s jersey ever again. He was a hell of a player on the field.

It’s a shame it ended in such tragedy. Life isn’t always fair, and McNair was taken way too soon.

Props to the Titans for pulling off this move.

