The Reviews Are In: The Best Overall Coffee Maker Is Ninja CE201

If you are a true coffee lover, you would agree that not all coffee is equal. While it may be merely a matter of personal preference, some brands are still just better than others. Likewise, some machines do a better job at processing more flavorful brews. That’s why I spent last night looking for a traditional coffee maker that promises great flavor day after day, and my conclusion: the Ninja. Yes, you read that correctly. The same company to produce your favorite kitchen blender also has its own coffee maker.

The Ninja CE201 is Amazon's Choice for best overall coffee maker. Ninja uses its expertise to produce a fantastic 12-Cup Programmable coffee maker with a 60 oz water reservoir and thermal flavor extraction. It also includes the capability to customize your blend with its classic, rich, and small batch features. The flavor extraction straw promises you the perfect cup of coffee every time, whether it be your first single cup or from the last bit in the carafe.





My favorite feature on this coffee makers is the 60 oz removable reservoir design. Ninja made it so you can pull it off the machine to fill it and clean it. This is a huge improvement. Most traditional coffee makers gain build up over time. The residue affects taste and machine performance over time. You can spruce up and lengthen the lifespan of your existing machine if you run white vinegar and hot water through it periodically. Sadly, most people won’t do this. The end result is unpleasant. With the Ninja, you can clean the reservoir every day. It will be healthy and it will taste much better. Trust me. You can get yours today on Amazon for $79.99