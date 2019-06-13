Trump Unveils Patriotic Upgrade To Air Force One

President Donald Trump unveiled his plans Thursday to renovate Air Force One with patriotic colors.

Trump plans to paint the presidential plane red, white and blue, as well as substantially increase the size of the aircraft, according to ABC. (RELATED: Air Force One To Get A Makeover)

“Here’s your new Air Force One.” Pres. Trump shows @GStephanopoulos mock-ups of his vision for the next generation of the presidential aircraft during an exclusive @ABC News interview. https://t.co/9SiLyaVVjy pic.twitter.com/bdlDZMns8Q — ABC News (@ABC) June 13, 2019



“Here’s your new Air Force One,” Trump told ABC in the oval office, “I’m doing it for other presidents, not for me.”

The plane will have a blue base on the underbelly with red stripes lining the middle. The upper half of the aircraft will be white. The color scheme will replace the one chosen by JFK during in his term, Fox reports.

The current Air Force One has a wing span stretching over 195 feet and an interior space of over 4,000 square feet. Americans can expect these stats to improve when the more patriotic plane takes flight.

Trump reached a deal with Boeing to purchase the plane and reportedly negotiated a $1.4 billion discount. The total cost of his creation is said by Fox to be around $3.9 billion.

When asked by ABC about an escape hatch feature, Trump said, “You know what, there are a couple secrets I don’t think we should be talking about.”

