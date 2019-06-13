Trump Jr. Tries To Taunt Amash Over Low Poll Numbers, Implies He’ll Campaign Against Him

Donald Trump Jr. taunted Republican Michigan Rep. Justin Amash over a poll Thursday that showed Amash trailing big in a Republican primary.

“See you soon Justin…I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season,” Trump Jr. tweeted.

See you soon Justin… I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season. https://t.co/dZzDU9240V — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 13, 2019

Amash fired back in a tweet of his own, seeming to welcome the enmity from the Trump family. (RELATED: Justin Amash Resigns From House Freedom Caucus)

He tweeted: “if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer,”

if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer https://t.co/KmtA2khvLs — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 13, 2019



A poll published earlier this week by Practical Political Consulting showed Amash trailing state Sen. Jim Lower by a margin of 16%. Lower announced his intention to challenge Amash last month after the libertarian-leaning congressman became the first Republican in Congress to say that the Mueller report outlined impeachable offenses committed by the president. (RELATED: Amash Reacts To Mueller Statement: ‘The Ball Is In Our Court’)

“Here are my principal conclusions: 1. Attorney General Barr has deliberately misrepresented Mueller’s report. 2. President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct. 3. Partisanship has eroded our system of checks and balances. 4. Few members of Congress have read the report,” Amash wrote on Twitter last month.

Amash has faced backlash both within his party, and in his district since taking his impeachment stand. Earlier this week, Amash quit the conservative House Freedom Caucus, which he helped co-found. The move came a month after the caucus voted to condemn Amash over his position.

Amash also held a contentious town hall shortly after his impeachment comments, in which the congressman clashed with several of his pro-Trump constituents.

Follow William Davis on Twitter