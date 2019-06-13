Paramount Network Releases Clip From Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone’ Of Beth And Rip

We have a clip from season two of “Yellowstone,” and it might show a major clue of things to come.

In the video released by the Paramount Network on Wednesday, Beth and Rip discuss his arrival to the ranch as a kid, and how she was jealous of the way her father looked at him.

We know John and Rip are very close, and he’s kind of the right hand man for the head of the Dutton family. That’s not exactly news. However, the clip takes an unexpected turn as Beth asks Rip not to leave, which has me thinking something must have gone wrong that has him pondering an exit.

The suspicion is only raised further because it looks like he took a beating in a previous scene. Give it a watch below. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2 Trailer Gets Released, Promises Lots Of Intense Action)

Is there really a chance Rip would abandon John Dutton? John is responsible for pretty much saving his life after Rip killed his abusive father.

Rip showed him absolute and complete loyalty throughout season one, but clearly something will change in the new episodes. (RELATED: Luke Grimes Says Kayce Will ‘Face The Demons’ In Season 2 Of ‘Yellowstone‘)

Make sure to tune in June 19 to catch the start of season two. Everything we’ve seen so far has me thinking the new episodes are going to be absolutely out of control, and I can’t wait.

It’s been far too long since we last saw the Dutton family unleash hell on their enemies. Six days, folks! Six days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on May 1, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

It’s going to be glorious, and I can’t wait to soak up every single second.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter