5 Men’s Summer Essentials From Amazon (At Great Prices)

You may not be aware that Amazon makes clothing for men and women, but their styles are fashion-forward, high-quality, and come at a great value. Shipping is free for Prime members, and returns are free on most items as well, so you won’t have to worry about fit. Here are five of our favorites.





Always a classic, these jeans feature a little big of stretch for comfort. They come in a variety of washes and a range of sizes. And at $29, you’d be hard-pressed to find a pair of this quality for less.





This shirt is versatile enough to go from the beach to brunch. It’s 100% cotton and machine washable, and there are a ton of colors to choose from. What’s more, it will only set you back $16.





To do summer the right way, you’ll need a pair of swim trunks. These nylon trunks feature an elastic waistband and side pockets, and they come in a variety of colors and prints, from basic to loud. For only $15.50, you might as well buy two!





If you need something dressy for nights on the town, this shirt fits the bill. It may be long-sleeve, but it’s made of 100% breathable linen to keep you cool. We love the color options and the price – it’s only $25.





These pants are perfect to throw in a suitcase for a business trip. They’re machine washable and wrinkle-resistant so they’ll be easy to care for. Choose from nine shades. You can even try before you buy with Prime Wardrobe. And, they’re only $20!

