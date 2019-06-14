Accused David Ortiz Shooter Claims He Shot Wrong Person, Confused Clothing Color

Former Red Sox player David Ortiz’s suspected shooter claimed he shot the wrong person while speaking through a jail cell in a recently surfaced video.

The video shows the suspect, Rolfi Ferreira Cruz, explaining how the shooting incident unfolded from inside his holding cell:

We’re hearing for the first time from the man accused of shooting Boston Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz. New cell phone video shows Rolfy Ferreyra Cruz speaking from his holding cell. @MolaReports has the story: pic.twitter.com/R6tmBBlMbU — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 14, 2019

Cruz can be heard saying that he was confused and was only told what color shirt the intended target was wearing while peering through the jail cell window. (RELATED: New Footage Emerges Of David Ortiz Shooting)

The suspect has already confessed to the shooting as part of an $8,000 hit job, but this video shows Cruz explaining that Ortiz was not his intended target in the point-blank shooting that left the former Red Sox designated hitter in writhing pain.

PERP WALK: New video shows armed police leading several suspects in the David Ortiz shooting into hearings in the Dominican Republic last, with 9 now facing charges and one – known as “The Surgeon” and also wanted in the U.S. – still on the run. https://t.co/6wCenH96G6 pic.twitter.com/0rMGmE8aP5 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) June 14, 2019

Erick Montilla, a prosecution spokesman, believes that the suspect was simply making up the story to evade a possible longer sentence.

It would be pretty hard to believe that someone would not immediately recognize “Big Papi” if they saw him, especially in a country that rejoices their MLB stars. Ortiz is an extremely well-respected player who has received overwhelming support on his road to recovery.