Eighth US Tourist Mysteriously Dies In Dominican Republic

An eighth U.S. tourist died in the Dominican Republic under mysterious circumstances.

Leyla Cox, 53, of New Brighton, New York, was found dead reportedly of a heart attack in her hotel room in June, according to her son William Cox, the Staten Island Advance reported.

“I am overwhelmed and confused and in shock,” William Cox, 25, told the news outlet Thursday. “I have a right to be suspicious.”

Staten Island woman is latest to mysteriously die in Dominican Republic https://t.co/tJN0VEmE3w pic.twitter.com/APwXE0rhDM — New York Post (@nypost) June 13, 2019

Leyla Cox joins a growing list of U.S. tourists who have died in the Dominican Republic under similar circumstances over the past year. She was vacationing alone, according to her son, having arrived on June 5 to celebrate her 53rd birthday. It is not known what hotel resort she was staying in.

“We can confirm the death of U.S. citizen Leyla Cox in the Dominican Republic on June 11. Out of respect for family members and loved ones we cannot comment further,” a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

Victims have been otherwise healthy, and some were reported to have had a drink from their hotel minibar before falling ill. Several deaths occurred in the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana and Bahia Principe resorts.

While an autopsy had been ordered for Leyla Cox, it is not known whether that would include a toxicology report. The family is waiting for her body to be released for transport back to the U.S., the Advance reported.

Other deaths include Robert Bell Wallace, 67, in April and Miranda Schaup-Warner, 41, and Maryland couple Edward Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Day, 49, in May. In addition, David Harrison, 45, and Yvette Monique, 51, passed away in 2018.

Additionally, the brother of “Shark Tank” judge Barbara Corcoran, Jonathan Corcoran, 60, passed away in April at an unknown resort, also of a heart attack, although no autopsy had been performed yet, TMZ reported Wednesday. (RELATED: Shark Tank Judge Barbara Corcoran’s Brother Dies In The Dominican Republic)

Dominican officials have asked U.S. authorities to help with the investigation, including the FBI, Fox reported.

Another U.S. tourist, Surely Miller, 42, died Tuesday after being swept away in a rip current, People reported. She was reportedly swimming near the coastal city Puerto Plata.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately return The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Follow Whitney on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.