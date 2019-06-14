Dem Debate Stage Is Set And The Shannon Bream Interview

On the Friday video interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we discuss the final 20 candidates who made the first Democratic Party debate stage, how Joe Biden promises to cure cancer if elected, remind people that Alan Dershowitz is a liberal, cover a communist elected in Denver, and Bernie Sanders thinks people will be “delighted” to pay higher taxes. Then we talk to Fox News At Night host Shannon Bream about her new book, “Finding The Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters.”

Listen to the whole show:

Watch the Shannon Bream interview:

The 20 Democrats who’ve qualified for the first debate have been announced. We talk about who made it and who didn’t and what it means to all of them going forward.

Candidates always make lofty promises when running for office, but Joe Biden has taken this to another level. Like John Edwards, who in 2004 promised to cure paralysis through stem cell research if he and John Kerry were elected, Biden is now saying he’ll cure cancer if he wins. It’s unclear if, like Kerry and Edwards, he’ll keep this miracle to himself if he loses. We discuss it.

Alan Dershowitz is a liberal. Conservatives are embracing him because of his books against impeachment and his defense of President Trump against the allegations of obstruction of justice, but he is not a conservative. In an interview yesterday he confirmed that he’s a supporter of Joe Biden and would happily vote for the former Vice President over Trump in 2020. We have the audio.

Plus, Denver elects a communist to its city council and Bernie Sanders believes people would be “delighted” to pay higher taxes for his socialist programs. We play the audio and set the record straight.

Then we interview Shannon Bream from Fox News about how she went from a nerdy bookworm to winning beauty pageants in two states. Originally a lawyer, she left a good job for an internship in journalism. After being fired and told by her boss she was awful, she ended up working her way up to getting her own show on the top network on cable. But it wasn’t easy. She’s faced setbacks and health issues along the way, all of which she details in her book, “Finding The Bright Side,” available now.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.