Fox News’ Sean Hannity And CNN’s Jim Acosta Trade Barbs Over ‘The Enemy Of The People’

Fox News host Sean Hannity and CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta traded Twitter jabs on Friday over Acosta’s new book, “The Enemy of the People.”

“Hearing Sean Hannity is taking some shots at me over my book,” Acosta tweeted Friday. “Two things Sean… #1 I offered to come on your show and talk about the book and you guys declined. Sad! #2 you’re in the book. It was that time you had a chance to say something to my face but didn’t. Enjoy!”

Hearing Sean Hannity is taking some shots at me over my book. Two things Sean… #1 I offered to come on your show and talk about the book and you guys declined. Sad! #2 you’re in the book. It was that time you had a chance to say something to my face but didn’t. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/d4HElCdFYf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 14, 2019

The “shots” Acosta mentions in his tweet presumably refer to an article published on the Fox News host’s website Thursday that pokes fun at the CNN White House correspondent for a sparsely attended “surprise” book signing appearance at a Virginia Barnes and Noble store Wednesday.

“ALL BY HIMSELF: Jim Acosta Makes ‘Surprise’ Bookstore Appearance, No One Shows Up,” the Hannity.com headline read.

Surprise signing at Arlington, Virginia Barnes & Noble! pic.twitter.com/8UCrbfwsQ4 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2019

The book includes a paragraph accusing Hannity and fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson of ignoring him on a press bus. (RELATED: CNN Lays Off Almost Entire Division, Surprises Employees As ‘Crazy Rumor’ Comes True)

Before long, we boarded the press buses for the main event, the Trump-Putin joint news conference. As I set foot on the bus, I immediately spotted two of my biggest critics: Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, Trump’s chief propagandists at Fox, were seated on the bus, too. And you know what? After all their attacks on me during their prime-time “state TV” programs, they didn’t say a word to me. You’d think they would have had something to say to my face, but their fauxmacho man bullshit, as it turns out, seems to stop at the doors at the Fox News headquarters.

In a post that included a link to the Mediaite story about the book quote, Hannity responded: “It’s true Fake News Acosta’s reps have BEEN BEGGING to be on the #1 show on Cable News & 618 Of the top Talk Radio stations. Sorry, I won’t subject my audience to conspiracy theory fake news. Go hawk that garbage on the lowest rated cable channel [you] work for.”

It’s true Fake News Acosta’s reps have BEEN BEGGING to be on the #1 show on Cable News & 618 Of the top Talk Radio stations. Sorry, I wont subject my audience to conspiracy theory fake news. Go hawk that garbage on the lowest rated cable channel u work for — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) June 14, 2019

On his Friday radio show, the Fox News host briefly addressed the controversy during a broader conversation with GOP Rep. Andy Biggs.

“[Acosta] writes about it today because he’s trying to get our attention,” Hannity said before addressing his Twitter response. “Why would I ever subject people to more of this garbage considering that’s what you get from 99% of the media?”

The Fox News host later said, “I don’t remember seeing [Acotsa] in Helsinki,” though a producer brought up an instance when the Fox News host bought drinks and addressed a group of CNN employees during the Finland trip.

“When I see people, I tend to be nice to them,” Hannity responded.

As Hannity’s website article also pointed out, CNN’s ratings have indeed been abysmal of late. Not only did last week’s ratings see the network finish far behind Fox News and MSNBC, but Home and Garden TV (HGTV) also brought in nearly double CNN’s viewership.

Conservatives like Hannity aren’t the only ones critical of Acosta’s book. NPR has also weighed in, issuing a scathing review and calling its tone “jocular and self-congratulatory.” The book is also reportedly already on sale at multiple stores.

