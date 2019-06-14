Happy 244th Birthday To US Army!

The U.S. Army celebrates it’s 244th birthday today. The foundation of the Army dates back to June 14, 1775 — making it older than the country it serves.

Today, we celebrate the Second Continental Congress’ establishment of a unifying force, bringing together the 13 colonies to defeat the British and eventually grant U.S. independence. (RELATED: Retired Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor: The ‘Future For The Left’ Is ‘Demographic Change’)

To this day, American soldiers serve under some of the oldest units that date back to the Revolutionary War.

Tune in to see active and retired army soldiers reflect on their time and experiences while serving under the oldest military branch in the United States.

