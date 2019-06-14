Football Coach Herm Edwards Will Be A Guest Lecturer At Arizona State

Arizona State football coach Herm Edwards is going to be a very busy man over the course of the next year.

According to Bruce Feldman, Edwards will now also be a guest lecturer about sports and the media for ASU’s journalism program.

Herm Edwards, who spent nearly a decade at ESPN, is joining the faculty of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at #ASU. He will serve as a guest lecturer in classes and conduct regular discussions on sports and the media at Cronkite. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) June 13, 2019

I really do hope football coaches becoming lecturers is a new trend. Mike Leach taught a class at Washington State this past semester and now Edwards is getting into it.

Outside of Leach being the obvious best choice to lead a class, Edwards would also be up there with the best possible options. (RELATED: Marvin Lewis Joins Arizona State’s Football Team As Advisor To Herm Edwards)

Let’s not forget Edwards is one of the most entertaining guys in sports. He’s just so real and authentic. You know when he says something he means it, and he doesn’t exactly hold back.

His play to win the game moment is an all-time great sports rant.

I can already see Herm cutting loose on kids for not paying attention or asking stupid questions. I’m telling you all right now this is going to be entertainment gold.

It also has me thinking I might have to fly down to ASU to catch one of these lectures. I missed out on Leach. I can’t miss out on Edwards too, right?

I don’t know what kind of success Edwards will have on the field with ASU this year, but he’s already off to an entertaining start. That’s really all we can ask for.

