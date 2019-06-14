Justin Timberlake Thanks Jessica Biel For Support Amid Vaccine Debacle

Justin Timberlake took some time to thank his wife, Jessica Biel, amid her dealing with backlash from her vaccine activism.

Timberlake, 38, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame Thursday night, and during his speech, he took a moment to focus on Biel, 37, according to a report published by Us Weekly.

“To my wife, who is here tonight and who has given me the greatest gift of love,” Timberlake said. “Our son is four now, and he’s dope too! I’ve written so many songs because of that that I’m so proud of and I just … I’m extremely humbled. I hope that I can represent this award for all of you.” (RELATED: Jessica Biel Says She’s ‘Not Against Vaccinations’ After Backlash)

Biel sparked debate over vaccinations after she showed up at the California State House with vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to protest a bill that would limit the number of medical exemptions available from vaccines.

Biel later clarified that she wasn’t necessarily anti-vaccine, but believed that families and doctors should have a choice in each individual matter.

“I am not against vaccinations — I support children getting vaccinations and I also support families having the right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians,” Biel shared on Instagram.

“My concern with #SB276 is solely regarding medical exemptions,” Biel clarified.