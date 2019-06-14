Kentucky Basketball Coach John Calipari Gets $86 Million Deal

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari got straight paid with his new deal.

According to NBC Sports on Thursday, Calipari’s new deal is worth $86 million over the next 10 years.

That’s a lot of money, but maybe we should pause for a moment before we celebrate this move. Calipari has just one national title with the Wildcats. (RELATED: Watch Wisconsin Beat Kentucky In The 2015 Final Four)

Is that impressive? Of course, but does it make him worth this kind of money? I don’t know for sure. His teams are always great, but they also seem to stumble in March Madness.

I’m not sure any coach has more talent than Calipari has had at Kentucky, and yet, he only has one ring to show for it. Coach K would probably win every other year with the talent the Wildcats have had over the past decade.

Don’t get me wrong. Calipari can coach and he can out recruit just about anybody on the planet. In fact, I’d argue his best attribute is his elite recruiting skills.

If Kentucky got rid of him, there really wouldn’t be a better option. It makes sense to pay him a lot, but I’m just pointing out the fact he has underachieved.

He’s a great coach, but he’s not done what many of us thought he would.

Also, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember when Wisconsin destroyed Kentucky’s perfect season back in 2015. An all-time epic moment in the history of college basketball.

